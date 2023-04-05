Kentucky High School Football Player Dies After Suffering Brain Injury in Scrimmage

Friends and family are thinking of the best ways to honor the memory of Andrew Dodson, the Kentucky high school football player who died earlier this week.

His father said Dodson, a tight end/defensive end, suffered a brain injury while playing in a scrimmage to close spring practice for the Pulaski County (Kentucky) High School football team. Andrew, a 17-year-old junior, was running with the football and was tackled. His dad said it was a normal play. But it was one with catastrophic consequences.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” said Alan Dodson, who told the Lexington Herald Ledger that his son was wearing a helmet.

“His head hit the turf and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain,” Dodson said. “He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened. He has been fight(ing) for his life on total life support.”

As a family, the Dodsons said they were “absolutely heartbroken. Andrew was full of life and love. He loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved football, but above all, he loved His Savior.”

A statement today from Andrew Dodson’s family. The Pulaski County teen died yesterday after an injury over the weekend at a high school football scrimmage game. pic.twitter.com/HkYFw7Ym1z — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) April 4, 2023

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said of Andrew Dodson:

“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these. We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him.”

The association also said “we know in the hours, days, weeks, months, and years ahead we will continue to remember his fighting spirit and passion for all things Pulaski County, as well as his deeply held beliefs about his time on earth and following. We hold his family and friends close in these times and offer our deepest condolences.”

Pulaski County Coach John Hines posted how the team planned to honor Andrew. It’ll happen Friday. He tweeted:

“In honor of Andrew Dodson, the lights at PC Stadium will burn on Friday Night, (Gameday) starting at 7:30 pm (Kick off time) and burn for 80 minutes (Andrew’s jersey number). Any team is welcome to join the tribute to a football player gone too soon.”

In honor of Andrew Dodson, the lights at PC Stadium will burn on Friday Night, (Gameday) starting at 7:30 pm (Kick off time) and burn for 80 minutes (Andrew’s jersey number). Any team is welcome to join the tribute to a football player gone too soon.#MFL pic.twitter.com/BbxMQ6WrgD — John Hines (@JohnHines66) April 5, 2023

Andrew’s life and death even touched Mark Stoops, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. He tweeted: “Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team,” Stoops wrote on Twitter. “We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss.”