Kentucky’s Pinhook Bourbon Takes Hilarious Shot at Suspended Horse Racing Trainer Bob Baffert with Limited-Edition Label

Mint julep! Coming right up! The Louisville Bourbon Club took a shot at suspended horse racing trainer Bob Baffert on the label of a limited-edition bottle of its Pinhook Bourbon brand.

Cease and desist letter coming in 3, 2, 1. . . pic.twitter.com/3Y2QIYTSDc — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) July 6, 2022

Labeled “Bobby’s Secret Horsey Stuff,” the bottle is poking fun at the Hall of Famer’s doping history. Baffert’s most recent premier horse, Medina Spirit, had its 2021 Kentucky Derby title stripped. After the race, it tested positive for a steroid called betamethasone.

The Pinhook label is a spin-off of the “Mike’s Secret Stuff” water bottle from Space Jam. It depicts Baffert holding the bottle of “NEW AND IMPROVED Makeumgofast formula” in one hand and a syringe in the other.

There is a “quote” next to Baffert that says: “Just let Ol’ Uncle Bobby blend ya up a batch of that good-good stuff.”

Writer Brooks Holton says The Louisville Courier-Journal sent a photo of the bottle to Baffert’s attorney. They had not yet received a response. To be fair, neither “Bob” nor “Baffert” is on the bottle, but it is 100%, unquestionably supposed to be him.

Bourbon Brand Mocks Bob Baffert’s Doping History

Bob Baffert is a horse racing icon, having trained six Kentucky Derby winners over the years. Two of those – American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018 – went on to win the Triple Crown.

However, Baffert’s use of performance-enhancing drugs on his horses is also well-documented. The Louisville Courier-Journal says that Medina Spirit’s positive drug test was Baffert’s fifth in a year and 31st of his entire career. Churchill Downs suspended him for two years, while the New York Racing Association, Inc. issued a one-year ban.

Sadly, Medina Spirit died in December 2021 after collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita Park in California. The three-year-old horse suffered a heart attack. No drugs were found in its system at the time, but the definitive cause of death was unknown.