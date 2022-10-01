Kentucky QB Will Levis’ Suffers Nasty Finger Injury Against Ole Miss: PHOTO

You can’t say Kentucky quarterback Will Levis isn’t a tough dude. After falling awkwardly in his own end zone, the senior leader suffered one of the nastiest finger injuries you’ll see.

No. 7 Kentucky traveled to Oxford to play No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday in a pivotal SEC matchup. Early in the second quarter, Levis got little help from his offensive line on a designed pass play and attempted to avoid a heavy Rebels pass rush.

Levis was taken down in the end zone, resulting in a safety. That was hardly the worst part of the play. Levis’ middle finger was pointing the other direction, a moment that was (unfortunately) captured on camera.

If that isn’t quite enough for you, here’s the play in which the injury occurred.

WE HAVE A SAFETY IN OXFORD‼️ pic.twitter.com/iEOZYgg8Vs — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022

We’re going to go ahead and assume Levis’ finger was either broken or dislocated. Probably a safe bet, right?

Levis continued to show his toughness, though, staying in the game. That’s more than a lot of us could say, that’s for sure!

Other Happenings in Oxford

Not to take too much away from Will Levis’ finger, but there were some much cuter happenings in Oxford on Saturday. A n appearance from Lane Kiffin’s dog, Juice, stole the show on SEC Nation.

Juice made an appearance on Saturday morning. While he has that innocent look in his high, the pup got into a little bit of mischief.

Kiffin’s dog treated Tim Tebow’s microphone like a chew toy. While he might’ve gotten into a little bit of trouble, Juice showed us those puppy-dog eyes and all was forgiven.

This is Juice. The goodest boi who likes to eat mics 😅



Still 12/10 🐶 pic.twitter.com/CQxY0SEpQ7 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 1, 2022

Who could stay made at that face?

Saturday’s game between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss was one of the premier contests of Week 5 in the college football slate.