Kentucky Wildcats: Best Gameday Watch Party Locations Across the U.S.

Making the journey to Lexington every Saturday may not be an option for every UK fan and alum, especially those living outside the state of Kentucky. The good news? There are plenty of spots around the country to enjoy the Wildcats during the college football season.

Through the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, you’re able to locate establishments across the U.S. where you can meet up with fellow Wildcat fans every Saturday. We’ve compiled a list of some of the top spots to enjoy some food, grab a few drinks and enjoy UK football watch parties during the college football season.

Nashville, TN

HQ Beercade Nashville

Location: 114 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, TN

Maybe it’s not a gameday in Lexington, but Nashville’s HQ Beercade is an excellent location to take in a Kentucky football game. It offers retro arcade games (a great feature!), several hand-crafted cocktails and “modern, fresh American food.” Sounds like a great place to spend a Saturday, especially if the ‘Cats win.

Atlanta, GA

Hudson Grille – Little 5 Points

Location: 351 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA

This is a great spot for UK beer lovers looking to connect with fellow fans. Hudson Grille has an expansive beer menu, primarily with local and craft brews. It also offers daily specials, providing plenty of options on gameday. There’s also a variety of food options, spanning from wings and chicken tenders to burgers to full entrees.

Tony’s Sports Grille

Location : 7955 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA

Located outside the perimeter of Atlanta, Tony’s Sports Grille provides sports fans with wall-to-wall coverage of college football on gameday. TVs surround the establishment, meaning there’s really not a bad seat in the house. It’s a great sports bar without having to deal with the hassle of downtown Atlanta.

Orlando, FL

Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: 900 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL

If you’re looking for some familiarity with your watch party, Buffalo Wild Wings offers it for UK fans and alums in Central Florida. Yes, it might be a national chain, but it’s still a great spot to watch a college football game.

New Orleans, LA

Fat Harry’s

Location: 4330 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, LA

Fat Harry’s has been a staple of Uptown New Orleans for over 50 years. There’s indoor and outdoor seating, meaning you’re covered for any weather situation. This local favorite also offers craft and domestic beers, as well as typical gameday grub like wings, sandwiches and burgers.

Chicago, IL

The Pony Inn

Location: 1638 W Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL

Kentucky fans living in and around Chicago need to hit up The Pony Inn on gameday. It’s a great sports bar to share with other Wildcats fans when the team is on the field. Gameday specials include $4 domestic pints, $14 domestic pitchers and $5 gameday shots. Be sure to try “The Clydesdale,” which is the “original” 16-inch grilled cheese.

New York City, NY

Jack Demsey’s

Location: 36 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY

Jack Demsey’s is a great Irish bar located in Midtown, New York City. It has a great beer list, as well as plenty of wines to choose from throughout your visit. This four-floor establishment puts a classy touch on a traditional sports bar and has plenty of Irish fare to sample. Plus, you can check out the weekend brunch.

Boston, MA

Tony C’s

Location: 699 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA

Looking for the best UK spot in Boston? Tony C’s in Somverville is where you’ll find fans wearing the blue and white. Like so many spots on this list, this spot offers a large selection of beers. The food menu isn’t huge, which means they’re really good at what they do at Tony C’s. Burgers, sandwiches and seafood are among the featured items.

Tempe, AZ

Philly’s Sports Grill

Location: 1826 N. Scottsdale Rd., Tempe, AZ

This is a standard sports bar for Kentucky fans to enjoy the game out in the desert. You can enjoy great American food and a few drinks while taking in plenty of SEC football throughout the afternoon.

Baltimore, MD

Hightopps Backstage Grille

Location: 2306 York Rd., Timonium, MD

Hightopps Backstage Grille is an awesome establishment in the Baltimore area. It puts a unique spin on traditional American favorites. One example? Buffalo calamari. Who says no to that? And if you want a taste of Maryland, there’s a crab macaroni-and-cheese entree on the menu, too. Hightopps also offers an array of fresh, hand-crafted cocktails.

Washington, D.C.

Astro Beer Hall

Location: 1306 G Street NW, Washington, DC

Whether you’re a diehard UK fan or a casual supporter of the Wildcats, Astro Beer Hall has something for everyone. It has three bars over two levels. It offers a full arcade, custom cocktails and a ton of TVs to watch Kentucky on fall Saturdays. You can stop in just to watch the game or spend an entire afternoon here.

Don’t See Your City?

Several cities across the country host Kentucky fans and alumni throughout the course of the college football season. So, if you don’t see your location on our list, don’t panic! The University of Kentucky Alumni Association provides a comprehensive list.

Regardless of where you call home, you should be able to enjoy Kentucky Wildcats football with fellow fans and alumni.