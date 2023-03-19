Kevin Durant Reacts To Texas Longhorns Advancing to Sweet Sixteen in March Madness

Kevin Durant had nothing but praise for Texas and Dylan Disu after the Longhorns clinched their spot in the Sweet 16.

The legendary former Longhorns star watched as Texas moved past Penn State by a score of 71-66. Disu scored 28 points in the contest, and it’s evident he caught the eye of Durant, who made sure to give him an impressive comparison on Twitter.

See y’all in the 16. Gameball goes to Dylan Disu, looked like a young Lamarcus Aldridge out there. Let’s get it @TexasMBB — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 19, 2023

Not too shabby of a likening from Durant for Disu, if we do say so ourselves. When you score 28 points and pull down ten rebounds during the NCAA Tournament, you earn the LaMarcus Aldridge comparisons.

Moreover, Disu was phenomenal, but he’s far from the sole reason the Longhorns are moving on to the Sweet 16. Sir’Jabari Rice provided Texas with 13 points off the bench, while Marcus Carr’s 10 points also helped Texas put away the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, Penn State’s miraculous run came to an end at the hands of Texas, as the Nittany Lions were one of the hottest teams in the country over the last month. Camren Wynter did all he could to help Micah Shrewsberry’s team advance to the Sweet 16, but his 13 points wasn’t enough to overcome the barrage from the Longhorns.

Now Texas awaits the victor of Sunday’s showdown between the Xavier Musketeers and Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pitt took it to Iowa State in the first round, defeating the Cyclones handily, but Kennesaw State made Xavier sweat it out, taking the Musketeers to the limit. Whichever team ends up victorious will be a tough test for Texas, but the Longhorns will be ready, willing and able to defeat anyone in their path.

Looking ahead, a date with Houston could be on the table if Texas is able to continue their run, which would be a matchup of two of the best teams in all of college basketball. It’d be personal for both squads, and they’d fight for every possession with a chance at the Final Four on the line.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant and the Texas Longhorns can bask in the glory of their win for a little longer, but there’s no doubt they’ll be ready for the Sweet 16 next weekend.