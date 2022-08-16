Kevin Durant Sets the Record Straight, Shoots Down Retirement Rumors Amid Trade Request

There has not been much on the Kevin Durant front since the superstar requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on June 30. But just like most stories nowadays, someone had to go ahead and make some news out of nothing.

Longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein published an article on his Substack on Monday called “Durant Trade Watch.“ And he shared a specific anecdote.

Stein wrote that he spoke with a “well-connected team executive” during the Summer League that claimed Durant “was more apt to retire than play again for the Nets.” One sentence later, Stein said he told the tipster did not believe it at all. Because Durant “loves playing basketball way too much to adopt such a stance.”

Instead of the entire story going viral, just the part about Durant retiring made the rounds. Ever the Tweeter himself, Durant took to social media to call out the “unnamed source” and remark that the retirement rumor is “comical.”

I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 15, 2022

In two seasons in Brooklyn, Durant averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 90 games. He is entering his 16th season in the league, but remains one of the game’s premier players.

Brooklyn Nets Are Not Rushing to Trade Kevin Durant

Last month, NBA sources spoke with the New York Post. They said that the team’s owner, Joe Tsai, and general manager, Sean Marks, are looking for All-Stars and multiple draft picks in return for Kevin Durant.

Whoever lands Kevin Durant will have to mortgage not just their future, but some of their present. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/4lTdabxUWY — theScore (@theScore) July 5, 2022

No trade was close to happening – or really past the beginning stages – at the time. And nothing has really popped up since then. Durant has four years remaining on his current contract. That makes him both incredibly attractive and wildly expensive for any potential suitor.

Early in the process, Durant said the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns were atop his wish list of destinations. Interestingly enough, Miami and Phoenix were each the No. 1 seed in both conferences this past season.