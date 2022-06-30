Kevin Durant, Two-Time NBA Champion, Requests Trade from Brooklyn Nets

Superstar forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, multiple sources have confirmed. This news comes only three days after star point guard Kyrie Irving opted into his $37 million player option for the next season.

The NBA literally has no chill, ever.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, on finding a trade destination.

Sources say both the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are high on Kevin Durant’s wish list. With four years remaining on his current contract, it would take a whole lot from either of those two – or any franchise – to make Brooklyn happy.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Wojnarowski reports that Durant and Irving had no contact after the point guard opted in on Monday. Although there was a sense that the forward would ask for a trade at some point, no one thought it would be this quickly.

Brooklyn did make a trade only minutes after the Durant news drop, dealing a 2023 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Royce O’Neale.

Kevin Durant is Still in His Prime

In two seasons with the Nets, Durant averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 90 games. The team went 48-24 in 2020-21 and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games, despite having a 3-to-2 lead in the series. In the 2021-22 campaign, Brooklyn went 44-38 and was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Kevin Durant is considered to be one of the most valuable NBA players ever to hit the trade market. The Nets will surely look for an enormous package in return for the 33-year-old. He is entering his 16th season in the league, but remains one of the game’s premier players.