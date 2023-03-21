WATCH: Kevin Harlan’s Reaction to Furman’s Game-winning Shot Was Even Better Than His Call

Kevin Harlan is known for his emphatic calls in big moments. Whether it be Kawhi Leonard’s game-winner to send the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals or a streaker running across the field during a Super Bowl, Harlan delivers when the event calls for it.

He did so again when Furman upset Virginia in the NCAA Tournament — and cameras captured it all.

The Paladins pulled off the victory over the Cavaliers in spectacular fashion. Virginia went to inbound and Kihei Clark got caught in a trap in a corner. Although he had a timeout, head coach Tony Bennett opted to let the play go on. Clark threw it away, Furman got the ball back and JP Pegues hit a three-pointer with two seconds left. That’s when Harlan went full Kevin Harlan.

“Did we just see what we think we just saw?!” he said. “Wow!”

As great as the call was, Harlan’s reaction in his chair was even better.

“DID WE JUST SEE WHAT WE THINK WE JUST SAW?!”



Kevin Harlan nearly FELL OUT OF HIS CHAIR. Dan Bonner and @realStanVG were STUNNED.



The crew’s reaction to Furman’s dramatic win over Virginia was incredible. pic.twitter.com/Jym88PALq8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2023

Yes, Harlan nearly fell out of his chair as Pegues’ shot hit the bottom of the net. It’s another all-time moment for the iconic broadcaster.

Harlan’s reaction will garner the attention — understandably so — but color analyst Stan Van Gundy was also fun to watch in the moment. That was his first NCAA Tournament game behind the microphone, taking over Reggie Miller’s spot alongside Harlan and Dan Bonner. He sat there, stunned, as the play unfolded. What a way to start a March Madness broadcasting career, huh?

Kevin Harlan and Co. will now head to Las Vegas for the Sweet Sixteen

With the victory, Furman advanced to the Round of 32 against a staunch San Diego State defense. The Paladins’ run came to an end in that game with a 75-52 victory as the Aztecs advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, which tips off this weekend.

Harlan, Van Gundy and Bonner will now head to Las Vegas as part of TBS’ coverage of March Madness. Their first Sweet Sixteen game will be between Arkansas and UConn Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET before Gonzaga takes on UCLA in the second game of the day. The winners of those two games will square off in the Elite Eight on Saturday with a trip to the Final Four in Houston on the line.

Given the way the tournament has gone so far — after all, a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 16 seed and a No. 15 seed is in the Sweet Sixteen yet again — Harlan has an opportunity to lend his voice to more iconic moments.