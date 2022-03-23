Kirk Herbstreit, Al Michaels Officially Join Amazon for ‘Thursday Night Football’ Booth

This NFL offseason has already been crazy off the field, but it’s also been crazy in the booth. Indeed, a lot of familiar faces in the broadcast booth have moved around in recent weeks. For one, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left FOX for ESPN to call Monday Night Football. Now, Al Michaels left NBC to join Kirk Herbstreit on Amazon for Thursday Night Football beginning this fall.

Herbstreit is not going anywhere, college football fans. Herby will continue to work as a College GameDay panelist. He’ll also work the big ABC game on Saturday nights for the network. Herbstreit will just add TNF to his weekly fall duties. Folks wondered if he and Chris Fowler would make this sort of leap with their success and chemistry on Saturday nights in the fall for college football. However, just Herbstreit is joining Amazon.

For Michaels, it’s a big move as he leaves NBC where Sunday Night Football has dominated in ratings with Cris Collinsworth as his color commentator. Now, though, he will work in a brand new horizon on the streaming giant Amazon. He will also work to make the transition seamless with Herbstreit as he calls NFL games for a full season for the first time in his career.

Al Michaels Makes Statement on the Move

Michaels tells Hollywood Reporter, “Over the last 36 seasons, I’ve been at the mic describing some of the most magical moments and games in NFL history and am looking forward to many more.” He continued, “This is the new frontier in sports television and to be a part of the launch at this point in my career is both exciting and stimulating. The NFL is the king of unscripted television and I’m looking forward to joining Kirk to bring fans more dramatic episodes on Thursday nights this fall.”

It’s exciting. Michaels has been doing this for a long time. He can’t wait to get started with Kirk on Thursday nights this fall.

Amazon VP of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue said, “Al and Kirk bring unparalleled experience to our historic new Thursday Night Football game telecasts, as we kick off our groundbreaking new agreement with the NFL.” She continued, “Having these two legends in the booth, with the best game producer in the business, Fred Gaudelli, will help make Thursday night the most exciting football night of the week.”

It’s a big get for Amazon. Rumors swirled about who Amazon would target to fill the permanent TNF spots for weeks. Well, now it is official with Michaels and Herbstreit officially joining the booth on Thursdays. Only time will tell how it all works out for the duo.