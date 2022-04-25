kirk-herbstreit-to-miss-nfl-draft-coverage-after-doctors-discover-blood-clot-in-his-system

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN”s college football expert, announced Monday that he won’t be covering the NFL draft when it starts later this week in Las Vegas.

Herbstreit said he will miss the festivities because doctors had discovered a “blood clot in his system.” He said the decision to stay home was made out of “an abundance of caution.”

The 52-year-old announced the news in a one-minute video clip he posted on social media. However, he didn’t provide medical details about the blood clot.

“I’m very fortunate I have really good doctors who I trust,” Kirk Herbstreit said about why he’s skipping the NFL draft. “I feel good. Out of an abundance of caution, I think I’m just going to take a step back from this year’s draft coverage.

“We still have a great team out there with ABC and ESPN. Unfortunately, I won’t be with them. Like I said, I love the draft, love watching the players, their stories, the coverage of it. Watching their stories, the emotions that come with it. I’m just sad I won’t be able to go out there. I will be watching, like everyone else. Look forward to seeing all these storylines. I’ll look forward to seeing all you guys at next year’s draft.”

Kirk Herbstreit Won’t Be Only ESPN Personality Missing from NFL Draft Coverage In Las Vegas

Kirk Herbstreit is the second major ESPN figure who won’t be on set for the NFL draft. Mel Kiper, the network’s main draft analyst, also won’t be involved with the Vegas coverage. Kiper said last week he’ll be working remotely from his home studio in Maryland. That’s because he isn’t vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines,” Kiper said in the statement he posted on Twitter. “Simply put, my Covid vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history.

“I appreciate my colleagues, particularly the production staff and my fellow commentators, for their support and flexibility. NFL fans are the most passionate in all of sports and I can’t wait for another great NFL Draft.”

This will be Kiper’s 39th straight draft for ESPN.

The draft starts Thursday with the first round. Friday features rounds two and three. It finishes Saturday with rounds four through seven.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, for the second straight year, own the No. 1 overall pick. The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants will pick second through fifth. Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is the betting favorite go No. 1. Meanwhile, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is projected at No. 2.

The NFL invited 21 players to be on hand for the draft festivities.