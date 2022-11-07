New York Knicks Fan Wins Car on Miraculous Half-Court Shot, Madison Square Garden Erupts: WATCH

The magic of John Starks still lives in Madison Square Garden. On Saturday night, a New York Knicks fan wearing the former NBA star’s No. 3 jersey cashed in on a free car after banking in a half-court shot.

A fan was called to the floor to attempt a half-court shot in the third quarter of Saturday’s game between the Knicks and Boston Celtics. The fan capitalized on the opportunity, knocking in the shot and winning a new Kia car.

Pretty good start to the holiday season, right?

The fan then chest-bumped Knicks player R.J. Barrett and high-fived others on the team to celebrate the accomplishment. The New York Knicks social media team shared the video of the fan sinking the shot. Madison Square Garden erupted with cheers after it went through the hoop:

🤯 Came for the game and left with a BRAND-NEW CAR pic.twitter.com/hTrgyAbfWH — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 6, 2022

Fittingly, the shot was made while the fan wore Starks’ jersey. For those who can remember those 1990s teams, Starks was one of the squad’s top three-point shooters during the decade.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the fan’s shot proved to be the best part of the night at Madison Square Garden. Boston defeated New York 133-118.

Fan’s Shot a Bright Spot for New York Knicks Early

There’s always hope in New York for the Knicks upcoming season, right? OK, well, maybe not in recent years. And the 2022-23 season isn’t exactly off to the hottest of starts.

Despite the Knicks winning three of their first four games of the season, the fan’s shot on Saturday night has been the brightest spot as of late. New York has dropped four of its last five games and owns a 4-5 record.

All four of the losses in the last five games have come by double-digit margins. It’s not exactly the kind of start the franchise wanted as it hopes to return to the NBA playoffs at the end of the year.

But, at least there’s still some magic alive at The Garden. Even if it does come in the form of a fan wearing a John Starks jersey.