Kurt Angle Reveals Concerning Health News About Hulk Hogan

Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan put his body through hell during the course of his professional career to entertain fans. Now, according to Kurt Angle, the legend is paying an unfortunate price.

Hogan and Angle were among a number of superstars who returned for WWE’s Raw is XXX event. Behind the scenes, Angle said he spoke with Hogan, where he learned of an unfortunate health situation.

On his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE star relayed some information regarding Hogan’s health status.

“Hogan had his back surgery again,” Angle said. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all, he can’t feel anything.

“So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane. That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

Hogan enjoyed a 35-year career in professional wrestling, dating from 1977 through 2012. He’s one of the most popular and recognizable individuals in the world of sports entertainment.

Ric Flair Calls out 49ers QB Brock Purdy

In this day and age, you might think there’s a little more sympathy for players looking to take care of their bodies in professional sports. What’s happened to Hulk Hogan is a prime example of why some might take extra precautions these days.

But it doesn’t fly with WWE legend Ric Flair. During Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between San Francisco and Philadelphia, the wrestling icon called out 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury. Flair was none too pleased with the quarterback’s departure, calling him out on Twitter.

“I Crashed In An Airplane!!! Get In The Game! WTF!!!” Flair tweeted.

In 1975, Flair was involved in a plane crash in Wilmington, North Carolina, which left one dead. Flair broke his back in three places. After three months of recovery, he returned to the ring.

While most of us understand the push for player safety, Flair isn’t having it.