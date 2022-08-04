WATCH: Kurt Busch Takes Doctor’s Advice, Has Message for NASCAR Fans While Attending Soccer Game

If Kurt Busch had to attend a sporting event, he’d prefer it be a NASCAR race. It’d be even better if he could sit in the driver’s seat this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Unfortunately for the driver of the No. 45 car, he hasn’t been medically cleared to return to the racetrack. He announced on Wednesday that he’ll miss his third consecutive Cup Series race this weekend due to concussion-like symptoms suffered in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in late July.

So, instead, Busch is taking in a soccer game. The reason? His doctor told him to “get in loud, noisy places, without physical activity.” To adhere to doctor’s orders, he attended a Charlotte FC match.

While inside the stadium, Busch had a message for NASCAR fans.

“Sorry NASCAR fans, I wanted to get to the race this week but my vision and my hearing are still not 100% to drive,” Busch said. “Doctors said I need to get in loud, busy places, so I came to Charlotte FC.

“Look at these guys. They’re not as good as you … I love you NASCAR fans. I’ll be back soon.”

Doctors said to get in loud, noisy places, without physical activity. Miss you race fans. You @NASCAR fans have these guys a lap down, well… everybody is on the lead lap, that way I make it outta here alive. 😉 Go @CharlotteFC! pic.twitter.com/FAHZMF7LYE — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) August 4, 2022

Kurt Busch to Miss Third Consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Race

Kurt Busch broke the news on Wednesday that he’ll miss this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. This marks the third Cup Series race he’ll miss. He did not participate at Pocono or last week’s road course race in Indianapolis.

“While I’m continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camery TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” Busch wrote.

Ty Gibbs, who has filled in for Busch, will again get behind the wheel of the No. 45.

“I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team in Michigan,” Busch wrote. “I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.”