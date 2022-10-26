Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.

“I think both of those guys look like they’re exhausted,” the Hall of Famer said in a recent interview. “Maybe it is time to walk away.”

Unfortunately, both 38-year-old Rodgers and 45-year-old Brady are having a tough time at this point in their careers. The two have a less-than-ideal 6-8 record so far in the season.

The football legends also aren’t impressing too many with their play on the field. Rodgers has no games with over 255 passing yards, while Brady has only crossed the 300-yard passing mark twice so far.

In addition, Warner theorizes it’s all due to years of playing finally catching up to the athletes. So now, he’s calling for the pair to seriously consider retiring.

“It’s okay to go, ‘You know what? It’s not how it used to be,'” Warner said,” ‘I may not be who I used to be,’ or, ‘It’s just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard.'”

He also said that the building pressure might affect their performance on the field and their personal lives.

Maybe the two should heed Warner’s advice considering he’s a legend in the league. After an incredible career, he retired after the 2009 season.

“As I was going through the last couple years, it was becoming more and more prevalent that, ‘Okay, this is taking too much from me and it’s not just about enjoying the game anymore,'” Warner said.

Tom Brady talks adversity in new podcast amid marriage troubles, poor performance on the field

“I mean, I kinda look at Tom Brady now, and that’s how I feel.'” Speaking of the GOAT, it’s evident Tom Brady is having a tough time right now.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 season after a stunning loss to the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the rumored turmoil in his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, which stemmed from his decision to return to the team after saying he would retire, isn’t helping him either.

Tom Brady also discussed facing adversity in the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“If you look at a loser mentality, you do quit when it gets hard, you do quit when things don’t go your way, and I think the beautiful part about life is the adversities challenge you to figure out who you really are,” he said. “The adversities challenge you to dig deep and to work with your teammates to try and get the problem solved.

“The interesting part is it’s always easier to think ‘Oh, let’s try to think about next year’ or this or that. We’re only seven games into the year. That’s the last thing that I’m thinking about. I’m thinking about what I need to do today to be better for the people in this locker room? What do I need to do better today for myself to be the best I can be for this team, professionally, and that’s what you try to do.”