Kurt Warner: Tom Brady Will Have ‘Challenging’ Learning Curve in TV Booth

Jumping from the NFL field to the television booth has worked out well for former players like Michael Strahan, Tony Romo and Drew Brees. The main question everyone is now asking is how well will it go for Tom Brady?

As we all know by now, Brady – once retired from the NFL – is set to join FOX Sports to be the network’s lead NFL analyst. Working alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Brady will be on the call for FOX’s biggest NFL broadcasts – and will be heavily compensated. Like, 10-year, $375-million contract compensated. That’s much more than Romo and Brees are getting paid, or any other broadcaster.

Many former NFL players have been able to easily transition into broadcasting, but it’s not that way for everyone. Brady has TV experience – having worked with ESPN+ for his “Man in the Arena” film, and making a cameo in the movie “Ted 2” – but has never worked as an analyst breaking down games.

Another former NFL quarterback who has spent some time in the broadcasting world is Kurt Warner. Everyone knows Warner’s incredible story of how he became a Hall of Famer, and now he works as an analyst for the NFL Network. In an interview with The San Diego Tribune, Warner shared that he believes Brady will have a “challenging” learning curve when he officially hops into FOX Sports’ booth – saying he “can’t just be a nice guy.”

“Everybody’s afraid of, ‘I don’t want to offend anybody, but I also want to do my job and I want to do it really well,'” Warner said. “It’s something that I’ve struggled with because I don’t feel as if I ever attack anybody and say, ‘This person’s terrible.’ But there are times when you go, ‘This isn’t very good. They should do this or that.’

“I’ve seen people take it personally. You can’t just be a nice guy and really be good in this business. Now, calling games can be different than being an analyst in a studio. But at the same time, you’ve got to be able to be critical. For me, I never attack a person, but I always attack a problem.”

It’ll certainly be a transition for Brady going from playing the game to analyzing it, but it’s Tom Brady. What can’t the guy do?