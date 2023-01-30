Kyle Smaine, American Pro Skier, Dead at 31 in Avalanche

While skiing in Japan, professional skier Kyle Smaine was killed in a terrible accident. The skier was caught up in an avalanche. He was 31 years old. A gold medal winner at the 2015 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, his family confirmed the news on Monday.

The spot in Japan where he was skiing was one of Kyle Smaine’s favorites. An athlete that traveled the world, he said this time of year it had “unbelievable snow quality,” according to TMZ.

Smaine was with Grant Gunderson, a photographer, who avoided the incident. He was tired and went down the mountain prior to the avalanche. As the photographer descended, the skier stayed a while to keep going. He was sent 50 meters and buried in the snow.

According to Gunderson officials included “two mountain guides and 4 or 5 emergency doctors.” They attempted to save Smaine as best they could. There was also another unidentified man caught in the avalanche. Neither of them could be saved.

Right now the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo is working with local officials and is aware of what happened in the Nagano Prefecture.

Skiier Adam Ü Details Avalanche With Kyle Smaine

It wasn’t just a pleasure trip to ski some great snow for Kyle Smaine. The professional skier, based out of South Lake Tahoe, was on a marketing venture. The Mountain Gazette reported that another skier, Adam Ü was also on the trip.

Ü reports that he and Smaine met up with a group of Austrian skiers. The two groups went down slightly different paths and then reached the bottom. On the way back up, Ü says a second Austrian skier that joined them triggered the slide.

“We saw it coming. We heart the crack,” the skier detailed. Ü continued, “We realized it is a big one. We started running and then we got hit.”

Ü was buried in almost five feet of snow for 25 minutes. Amazingly, he was dug out and had no injuries.

Sadly, Kyle Smaine was unable to be saved. When Ü got out of the snow, he saw doctors attempting to revive one of the Austrians who has not been named. However, according to the skier, they pronounced him dead after performing CPR for some time.