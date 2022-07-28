Kyler Murray Calls Surprise Press Conference to Address Film Study Requirement in New Contract

Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals last week. One part of the contract – called the “Independent Study Addendum” – requires Murray to “complete at least four hours of ‘Independent Study’ each week during the season.”

It has been a huge point of discussion since it was revealed on Monday. Murray himself took to the stage on Thursday to address his side of it, and he went off.

“I’m talking today because I feel it’s necessary. Regarding the things that are being said about me,” the 24-year-old quarterback began. “To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious [sic].

“It’s disrespectful. It’s almost a joke … Laughable.”

Murray went on to list his accolades – Heisman Trophy winner, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, etc. He asked if anybody actually thought he would be able to accomplish all of that without being a student of the game.

“To those of you out there who believe I would be standing here, today, in front of y’all, without a work ethic and without preparing? I’m honored that you think that, but it’s not possible,” he said. “I’m honestly flattered that you think at my size I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious [sic]. In this league, the game’s too hard to play the position that I play.”

After nearly a four-minute statement, a reporter asked Murray if he was mad at the team for putting that addendum in his contract. But Murray would not address it.

Kyler Murray Gives Reasoning for Not Watching Too Much Film

In December, Ben Shpigel interviewed the Arizona quarterback for a feature article in the New York Times titled “Inside the Mind of Kyler Murray.” In the piece, he mentioned that he does not like playing with a “cluttered mind.”

The quote from that article – plus the contract language – made people rightfully skeptical of Murray’s film study habits. With his comments today, did he put those worries to bed? Maybe so, maybe not.