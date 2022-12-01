Kyler Murray Fires Back at Patrick Peterson’s ‘Weird’ Allegations

Kyler Murray is taking criticism from every angle amid the 4-8 start for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is the latest to take aim at the Cardinals quarterback. Peterson, a teammate of Murray in 2019-20 in Arizona, discussed Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security on the “All Things Covered” podcast published Wednesday. During the discussion, host Bryant McFadden questioned Murray’s support for his head coach.

Peterson responded with a scathing assessment of Murray.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of the fact.”

It didn’t take long for Murray to catch wind of the quote after it began circulating on social media. The 25-year-old fired back at Peterson with the following response.

“This isn’t true,” Murray tweeted. “…you on some weird shit [Peterson], you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…”

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins appeared to weigh in as well.

“You don’t kick a man when he’s already down,” Hopkins wrote on Twitter.

Kyler Murray Weighs in on Cardinals’ Struggling Offense

The latest loss, a 25-24 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), was the sixth of the season at home for Arizona. Murray, whose numbers are down across the board this season, completed 18-of-29 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

After the game, Murray was asked about the pick he threw in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 play. The interception provided a jolt to the Chargers, who scored five plays later to take a 14-10 lead. Murray was blunt in his response — one that could be interpreted as a shot at Kingsbury.

“No that wasn’t for Hop, actually,” Murray said. “Schematically we were kinda f—–.”