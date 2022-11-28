Kyler Murray Gets Brutally Honest in Press Conference After Loss to Chargers, NFL Fans Lose It

Another week of the NFL season, another loss for the Arizona Cardinals. This time, Kyler Murray and Co. dropped a 25-24 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers, falling to 4-8 on the year. And to say Arizona’s franchise quarterback is a little frustrated would be an understatement.

Following the Cardinals’ disappointing loss, Murray was asked about a pivotal interception he threw in the second quarter on a 4th-and-1 play. After tossing the pick, the Chargers scored five plays later and took a 14-10 advantage.

Murray provided a blunt response, saying the play wasn’t actually supposed to go to receiver DeAndre Hopkins — who he threw to on the play.

“Schematically, we were kinda f—ed,” Murray said bluntly.

NFL fans had plenty to say about Murray’s matter-of-fact response to the questions.

“Sounds like a player who will never take responsibility for his bad decisions,” one fan responded. Another added, “That’s a shot at Kliff with a message to Bidwill.”

Another fan showed some support for Murray, saying, “Schematically and statistically speaking that game, all they had to do was hand the ball off to James Conner especially on that drive.”

Things haven’t really gone well at any point in this season for Murray and the Cardinals. They’ve not been above the .500 mark all season and have dropped four of their last five games.

After losing another close game, Murray wore his emotions on his sleeve. Considering the season they’re having in Arizona, can you really blame him?

Arizona Cardinals Fire Offensive Line Coach

As if the on-field performances haven’t been enough to frustrate the Arizona Cardinals, the team had to deal with an “incident” in Mexico City. It resulted in the termination of offensive line coach Sean Kugler.

The move happened before last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals lost the game in blowout fashion, falling 38-10.

Per a report from CBS Sports, Kugler allegedly groped a female who was a member of a hotel’s security team in Mexico City. He was sent home after the incident and fired a few days after the team’s game against the 49ers.