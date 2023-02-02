Kyler Murray Reportedly the Reason for Hold-Up in Arizona Cardinals Head Coaching Search

NFL insider Dov Kleiman gave a recent update on the Arizona Cardinals head coaching search. The Cardinals parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury on January 9, and have been searching for a new head coach ever since. Nearly all head coaching positions are full since the end of the NFL regular season, and according to Kleiman, the Cardinals’ struggles to fill theirs may have to do with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kleiman reported that the hold up in Arizona’s head coaching search involves Murray’s contract saying, “Many of the desired candidates don’t want to take the job knowing they’ll be tied to the hip of Murray for the next four seasons.”

Murray is currently the NFL’s third-highest-paid quarterback. His five-year, $230.5 million contract pays him $46.1 million per year. He also suffered a season-ending injury in December, suffering a torn left ACL and meniscus in Week 14 versus New England.

The Cardinals were 4-8 prior to Murray’s injury and ended the season 4–13, Kingsbury’s worst record during his Arizona tenure. Murray’s injury coupled with his contract and the overall lack of success in Arizona this season definitely makes them one of the more convoluted head coaching destinations this offseason.

With the recent hirings made by the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, the Cardinals now stand alone with the Indianapolis Colts as the two remaining head coaching positions in the league. Only time will tell who will take over the helm in Arizona, but hopefully the Cardinals figure it out sooner than later.

More on Murray

Murray threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdown passes prior to his injury. He finished the season with the worst passer rating of his career, and led the Cardinals to just three wins as a starter. His massive contract extension came following his impressive 2021 season where he threw for 3,787 and 24 touchdowns. He helped lead Arizona to an 11-6 regular season record, their best since 2015. However, their first round playoff performance was disappointing. Arizona lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in a game where Murray threw for a disappointing 137 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.