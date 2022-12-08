Kyler Murray Responds to Criticism Amid Cardinals’ Poor Season

Being a quarterback of an NFL franchise means you’re subject to adulation when you win and criticism when you lose. Kyler Murray understands that, though there’s been more of the latter as the Arizona Cardinals sit 4-8, third place in the NFC West.

With five games remaining in their season, the Cardinals quarterback said Wednesday he’s unbothered by the outside noise.

“You understand the position that you are in, what comes with it, what you have to face,” Murray said, per the team’s website. “I’m not really new to it. Something I’ve been dealing with, not my whole life but for the most part of my life having to deal with stuff like that. It doesn’t affect me.”

While it’s one thing for analysts and fans to come with the criticism, it’s another for it to come from a former teammate, just as it did last week. Patrick Peterson, now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, had a scathing assessment of Murray on the “All Things Covered” podcast.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of the fact.”

Murray said Wednesday he was “super-shocked” by Peterson’s comments and revealed the two had a “great relationship.” Peterson did text Murray, though it came afterwards.

“Hell,” Murray said. “What is that gonna do?”

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was particularly stunned by the cornerback’s comments and stood up for Murray when asked about the critiques of his quarterback.

“I’m not one to give a PSA about Kyler [but] it’s 11 people out there on the field, not just him,” Hopkins said. “I think 10 other people have to do their job for him to be successful. One thing I know about Kyler, he loves this game.”

In his fourth season as starter, Murray has thrown for 2,359 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66.3% of his passes. He has added 415 yards and three scores on the ground.