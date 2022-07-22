Kyler Murray Signs Humongous Contract Extension, Becomes Second-Highest Paid Quarterback in NFL

After months of negotiations, Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. There is $160 million guaranteed in the deal, while his $46.1 million annual salary makes him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ $50.2 million ranks No. 1. Murray’s new deal is $500,000 more than Deshaun Watson’s five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. I would imagine that is deliberate.

Last month, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury was not so sure Murray would be with the Cardinals for training camp.

“I’m not sure,” Kingsbury said at the time. “That’d be a Kyler question. But I, just personally – I’m being selfish here – would love for him to be there the first day of training camp.”

Murray skipped OTA’s in May – which is not necessarily any news to write home about. But any time missed during training camp would have been significant. Prior to the new extension, Murray was set to make $5.4 million in salary for the 2022 season and then $29.7 million in 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022

Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks In Season’

Now that Kyler Murray is signed and happy, the Cardinals should be an entertaining franchise to follow on this season’s Hard Knocks In Season. Arizona looks to build on its 11-6 record from last season that resulted in an NFC Wild Card berth. The team lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray has started 46 games over the past three years and improved his quarterback rating in each campaign.

Kingsbury is also entering his fourth season with the Cardinals, having posted a 24-24-1 record thus far. As with Murray, the team has improved its record each year with the 42-year-old coach at the helm.