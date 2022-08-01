Kyler Murray Tests Positive for COVID-19 During Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

NFL training camp is just getting underway and already there’s bad news from the Arizona Cardinals. Star quarterback Kyler Murray tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Because of the positive test, Murray will miss a minimum of five days of camp. Obviously, that’s not the kind of news head coach Kliff Kingsbury hoped to share on Monday afternoon.

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that QB Kyler Murray tested positive for COVID. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, just signed a massive, five-year, $230 million contract to remain with the Cardinals. He’s coming of a season in which he threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five additional scores.

The Cardinals open the 2022 NFL preseason on Aug. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kyler Murray’s Controversial Contract Clause

There’s been no shortage of headlines surrounding two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray. Before head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed the gunslinger’s positive COVID-19 test, he was in the news because of a controversial clause in his new contract.

Initially, Arizona required Murray to do four hours of independent film study per week during the season. Obviously, that prompted a lot of questions regarding the quarterback’s commitment to the game.

Murray later called an impromptu press conference to address the controversial topic. Needless to say, he wasn’t to thrilled with how he was being perceived.

“I’m talking today because I feel it’s necessary. Regarding the things that are being said about me,” the 24-year-old quarterback said at the time. “To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious [sic].

“It’s disrespectful. It’s almost a joke … Laughable.”

This is a developing story.