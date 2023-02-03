Kyrie Irving Reportedly Asks For Trade From Brooklyn Nets

Just when we thought the NBA drama was dying down. Shams Charania of The Athletic just delivered a bombshell report on Kyrie Irving. The controversial point guard has reportedly requested a trade. The Nets have been notified already.

Irving’s time in Brooklyn has been shaky, to say the least. He has sat out a ton of games and the combination with Kevin Durant has not returned any meaningful wins. Perhaps it is time to move on.

Irving is set to go into free agency this summer. If he isn’t traded ahead of the deadline on February 9, then he is going to walk on Brooklyn. Whatever has gone on behind-the-scenes probably hasn’t helped the situation, either.

Over the last three weeks or so, Irving has been playing great. Before Brooklyn ran into the buzzsaw of the Celtics the other night, the Nets were playing well overall. So despite averaging 31 points and seven assists in his last nine games played, he’s ready to move on.

Kyrie Irving Explored Options Last Summer

Here we are in 2023 and it is almost the same situation as the summer of 2022. Irving was wanting to get out of Brooklyn in the offseason. The Nets even gave Irving permission to look at sign-and-trade offers. Ultimately, it didn’t move the point guard anywhere else.

The last two years have been shaky for Irving. He sat out of games for not being vaccinated against COVID. Then, he shared a film on Twitter that bolstered anti-Semitic ideas. He was punished for that, although some athletes took up for Irving saying the punishment was too much.

So, it sounds like (unsurprisingly) Irving and Brooklyn still don’t see eye-to-eye. This was clear for the last two seasons. It is shocking that he has lasted this long on the Nets. Perhaps trying to make something work in the midst of all of the tension and controversy.

There is no doubt that he is still one of the best players in the NBA. However, he comes with an image now. Who is going to pull the trigger and get a trade done for Irving?