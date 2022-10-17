L.A. Rams Reportedly Planning to Submit Proposal Addressing Roughing the Passer Calls

With the NFL continuing to catch heat over controversial roughing the passer penalties, the Los Angeles Rams plan to submit a potential solution. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the organization has a proposal it plans to share with the league.

The proposal from the Rams? Make roughing the passer penalties reviewable. It’s nothing too far-fetched, as that’s been a common talking point over the last week regarding these calls.

New York Giants legend Eli Manning made a similar comment about reviewing these kinds of penalties.

“I think it’s pretty obvious when you drive a guy into the ground as opposed to tackling him. Maybe you could bring instant replay into these calls,” Manning told Yahoo Sports. “Just because they are such important calls and difference makers.”

Schefter reported that Los Angeles attempted to put this rule in place last year, as well. However, the competition committee dismissed the notion, voting it down 9-0.

Last week, the NFL came under serious scrutiny after multiple controversial roughing the passer calls. The penalties sparked plenty of outrage among fans, as well as former and current players.

Will the competition committee finally listen this time? Schefter also reported that the group intends to re-evaluate the roughing the passer calls at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Mike Vrabel Also Unable with NFL’s Inconsistency

There’s a lot of frustration across the league regarding the NFL’s officiating — at least from a consistency standpoint. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel joined in on the fight, although doing it in a passive-aggressive manner.

After the Week 5 controversies, the NFL sent out videos to coaches and general managers across the league, explaining the rulings. While this is a common practice on a week-to-week basis, this go-round went a little bit differently.

Usually, those emails go unanswered. This time, Vrabel sent a response, clicking the “reply all” option.

“I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments’ time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you,” the email said, per Schefter.

It’s believed that Vrabel intentionally hit the “reply all” option before sending the email.

Expecting perfection is unrealistic in sports on the officiating side. Consistency, though? That seems pretty reasonable.