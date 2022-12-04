Lamar Jackson Goes Down With Knee Injury During Broncos Game, NFL Fans Melt Down

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an apparent knee injury in Sunday’s matchup versus the Denver Broncos. The injury occurred early in the second quarter, according to the team.

He was later announced out for the remainder of the game.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and will play out the rest of the contest.

It looks like Jackson was injured on a tackle from Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. When he walked off the field, he went right into the blue medical tent. Lamar didn’t stay in the tent long before heading to the locker room.

You can see footage of the play where the injury occurred.

Jackson has dealt with an illness and a hip injury over the last few weeks. Moreover, this week, he’s been dealing with a calf injury that limited him in Wednesday’s practice. He was able to practice fully on Thursday, and then theRavens removed him from the injury report the following day.

Jackson hadn’t done much before leaving the contest, as the game was in the first quarter. He had completed 3-4 pass attempts for 11 yards. He also had one carry for nine yards. The Ravens were down against the Broncos 3-0 at the time.

In Huntley’s first drive for Baltimore, he led the team all the way down the field to the red zone. However, he wasn’t able to convert on third-and-long. Baltimore settled for a field goal to tie the game 3-3, while the Broncos kicked another field goal to lead at halftime 6-3.

NFL Fans and Fantasy Owners React to Lamar Jackson’s Injury

The Baltimore Ravens account made it official by tweeting: “QB Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game.”

Plenty of NFL fans responded directly to the Ravens, and they didn’t hold back any feelings. “Y’all ruined him,” one fan wrote in a tweet liked over a hundred times.

“Seasons over,” one Ravens fan declared.

“Good thing G-Ro sat there and called a bunch of slow developing routes and immediately sped the game up when he went out huh?” one fan wrote, referring to offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Many fantasy football owners of the former Louisville signal-caller shared their horror stories.

“I started him over Justin fields in both leagues and I needed to win this week..” one fan wrote in a dejected comment. Another fan kept their misery brief: “Im in absolute shambles,” they wrote.

Inevitably, the injury also brought up talk about Lamar’s highly-publicized contract negotiations with the team. “Bro should sit out ROS, ain’t worth risking it for a team that won’t pay you,” one fan wrote.

Some fans thought that this may be the beginning of the end for the Lamar-Ravens duo. “Is this the beginning of the end for lamar in baltimore?” one person asked. Another person ran with that thought, writing: “Lamar Jackson is no longer a raven. Thank you front office for failing.”