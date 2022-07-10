Lamar Jackson Updates Twitter Profile with ‘I Need $’ Photo, Claims He’s Not Sending a Message to Baltimore Ravens Amid Contract Negotiations

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still have yet to reach an agreement in terms of a long-term contract deal. And a recent photo swap on the franchise quarterback’s social media page might be a nudge for the organization to get its act together.

Or, if you ask Jackson about it, the new photo is simply a funny image from a movie.

Jackson recently changed his Twitter header photo to an image that reads “I need $.” Naturally, the social media world exploded with speculation, assuming the quarterback is hinting at getting a major deal done with the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson, who still hasn’t signed a contract extension, updated his Twitter header 🤣 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/68hXfe2jiL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2022

It’s easy to see why some ran with the idea that Jackson was elbowing Baltimore to offer him a lucrative new contract. However, the Pro Bowl quarterback says that’s not the case.

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up,” Jackson said, per USA Today. “I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously.

“I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that,” Jackson continued. “I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

Jackson said the photo is from the film How High and found it funny. If that’s all it is, Twitter sleuths can put down their magnifying glasses for a little while. But you can’t blame anyone for thinking Jackson had some sort of intent with that kind of picture.

The ‘Conversation’ Between Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson might be a high-profile player in the NFL but he’s keeping his contract negotiations pretty hush-hush. The star quarterback didn’t provide much information earlier this summer when asked about the situation.

In June, Jackson received several questions about his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens and his future with the franchise. The two-time Pro Bowl kept deflecting with the same response.

“We’re having a conversation about it,” Jackson said over and over again.

There is some good news for Ravens fans, though. During that conversation, Jackson did indicate that he expects a deal to get done at one point or another, keeping him in Baltimore for quite some time.

“I expect so,” Jackson said when asked if he believes he’ll be a Raven for his entire career. “Yes, I do.”