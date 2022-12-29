Lane Johnson Shocks NFL Fans By Delaying Surgery For Playoffs

The birds are tough. Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson is going to forgo surgery on his torn adductor to play in the NFL playoffs. Johnson is proving that linemen are still some of the most football guy football guys out there. His decision has fans baffled, though.

When you talk about playing through the pain, this might be the ultimate test. This isn’t a sprain or something that will be just a little annoying. This is a tear of the adductor, it’s going to hurt a lot. The news from Ian Rapoport had folks doing double-takes.

This is the face of a team captain that isn’t going to let his team down.

After consulting with numerous experts, including Dr. William Meyers in Philly, #Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will put off surgery on his torn adductor to rehab for two (or three) weeks and will play in the playoffs, sources say. Wild. pic.twitter.com/ieyIwWaXT2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

Lane Johnson Blows Fans’ Minds With Stubborn Toughness

When you hear about a professional athlete having an injury, sometimes you can relate. People have torn ACLs and tendons and muscles from all sorts of activities. That’s one of the reasons why fans are freaking out about this news.

If you’ve ever had a tear like this in your shoulder, then you know what it’s like.

“Can’t imagine how Lane is going to play through this,” a fan replied to the story. Tore mine last year playing soccer and had to go through two separate 10-week rehab stints to get back on the pitch 10 months later. Absolute legend if he can pull this off and be effective.”

That does have some folks, like sports doctors online, that think it is a minor tear. Or a partial tear, according to Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT.

“Likely means it was a partial tear so he can at least manage it for the short-term,” the doctor tweeted.

Look, you see a player make a decision like this and you have to respect it. He’s never going to pay for a beer in Philadelphia again after this. If the Eagles can get healthy heading into the playoffs, then they are a real threat. For now, let’s just appreciate this hard-nosed move.

“Lane really might be the most underrated player in the league,” a fan said. “Dude is a beast.”

Let’s see if the Eagles are able to rally, and prevent themselves from falling out of the #1 seed in the NFC.