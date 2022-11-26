Lane Kiffin Reportedly Signing Contract Extension at Ole Miss Amid Reports of Auburn Departure

Following reports that he was planning to depart for Auburn, Lane Kiffin has reportedly signed a contract extension at Ole Miss.

According to On3, Lane Kiffin’s new deal with Ole Miss will be for at least eight years. He will also average around $9 million a year. It was also reported that the state of Mississippi does not allow public employees to have contracts of more than four years. In this case, the deal with Kiffin is going through the Rebels’ private foundation.

Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke about the new contract. “I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying,” he said. “And it would be announced after the game. I didn’t want it to be about me staying before the game but about the team.”

The latest information comes just days after Kiffin squished rumors that he was leaving Ole Miss to go to Auburn as the new head coach. After John Sokoloff of WCBI News in Mississippi tweeted, “BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources. Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon.”

Lane Kiffin had some thoughts about Sokoloff’s report. “That’s news to me, Jon,” he stated. “Nice sources.”

Kiffin then trolled Sokoloff about by tweeting fake news about the reporter. “Breaking News: Jon Sokoloff of #WCBINEWS in Starkville MS. plans to step down as lead anchor and head to #WLOX to become their new lead anchor. Sources say WLOX hasn’t offered the job to anyone else. So Jon to WLOX is happening. Story soon.”

Lane Kiffin Addressed the Coaching Rumors

Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin recently addressed any rumors about his new job search. When asked if his players have asked him about his other career opportunities, Kiffin stated, “They don’t. I think they know how we operate, they’ve been in this before. So, they don’t even ask, they know how we do things here.”

Lane Kiffin also explained that the players have a pro mindset of preparing every day to get better and win. “I don’t know what else to say, I am extremely happy here, like we just talked about, the difference in where this program is now, compared to three years ago. I feel we have really good support.”

The Ole Miss coach then declared that he’s not going to be the next head coach of Auburn. “I can give you those things. So, I don’t know what those mean, I don’t know what else to say. Been here three years and been fortunate enough to have three different contracts, so I don’t know why all of a sudden a fourth contract makes people feel better.”