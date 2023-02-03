Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee, Auburn with Reese Witherspoon Line

It’s been well-known and documented that there’s no love lost between Lane Kiffin and Tennessee. Even with a decade having passed since his departure from Knoxville, though, Kiffin is still taking time to troll the Vols.

In a tweet, Kiffin got Tennessee again, and through Auburn in while he was at it, with a sign he saw on the street with a quote from Elle Woods herself.

You can see Kiffin’s tweet below. Kiffin had no words, but rather just tagged the two schools’ Twitter accounts with an emoji.

Again, it’s been nearly 15 years since Kiffin left Knoxville for USC and over five since he was really part of the Auburn rivalry as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Still, we all know he won’t pass up the opportunity when it presents itself, even if it comes in the form of a Legally Blonde line.

Derek Carr Takes Shot at Raiders Amid Trade Speculation at Pro Bowl Games

It did not take long for Derek Carr to take a shot at the Las Vegas Raiders amid trade speculation.

Carr threw last during the first skills competition at the Pro Bowl Games Thursday night. In an interview with ESPN’s Ryan Clark, Carr took a shot at the Raiders, who previously said they would explore a trade for the quarterback.

Since that signaled the end of Carr’s time with the franchise, he had no problem taking a parting shot at the likely way out.

Derek Carr got jokes 🤣



“Probably why I’m going somewhere else” pic.twitter.com/ROPRujyKSf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

“Not that hot, probably why I’m going somewhere else,” Carr said to Clark when asked if he was ever that hot throwing the football.

Carr had 31 points in the new skill competition where he had to hit a variety of still and moving targets. Of course, the Raiders quarterback represented the AFC, coached by Peyton Manning.

The Pro Bowl Games and eventual flag football game replaced the traditional format of an actual game this season.

With a little more levity, Carr decided to let the Raiders know that he was ready to get out of Vegas after the season.

Carr was benched for Jarrett Stidham by head coach Josh McDaniels for the final two games of the regular season.