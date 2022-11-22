Lane Kiffin Vehemently Denies Reports He’s Going To Auburn With Epic Tweets

Lane Kiffin is doing his best to squash reports that he is leaving Ole Miss to fill the Auburn head coaching vacancy this week.

Kiffin took to Twitter Monday night to deny a report which indicated that he was planning to step down as the Rebels’ head coach Friday after the final regular season game against rival Mississippi State. The report comes from John Sokoloff of WCBI News in Mississippi, who set the college football world ablaze with one tweet.

“BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources,” he tweeted. “Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon.”

Kiffin dismissed the report as fake news.

“That’s news to me Jon,” Kiffin responded. “Nice sources.”

Kiffin, the ultimate troll, didn’t stop there. He followed that up with another tweet poking fun at the report.

“Breaking news: Jon Sokoloff of #WCBINews in Starksville Ms. plans to step down as lead anchor and head to #WLOX to become their new lead anchor,” Kiffin typed out. “Sources say WLOX hasn’t offered the job to anyone yet. So Jon to WLOX is happening. Story soon.”

Lane Kiffin Discusses Coaching Rumors

Kiffin met with the media in Oxford Monday and fielded questions concerning the rumors that he would leave Ole Miss for Auburn if offered the job. Asked if his players ask him about his name being tied to other jobs, Kiffin had the following to say.

“They don’t. I think they know how we operate, they’ve been in this before. So, they don’t even ask, they know how we do things here,” Kiffin said, via Trey Wallace of OutKick.com. “A pro mindset of preparing everyday to get better and win. I don’t know what else to say, I am extremely happy here, like we just talked about, the difference in where this program is now, compared to three years ago. I feel we have really good support.

“So, I can get up here and give you the pine-box speech. I am not gonna be the next head coach at Alabama, I can give you those things. So, I don’t know what those mean, I don’t know what else to say. Been here three years and been fortunate enough to have three different contracts, so I don’t know why all of a sudden a fourth contract makes people feel better.”