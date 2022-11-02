Lane Kiffin Vouches for Deion Sanders to Get Auburn Head Coaching Job

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is one of the betting favorites to become the next head coach at Auburn following the firing of Bryan Harsin Monday. Per the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, Kiffin is 11/4 to get the gig, while Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is the betting favorite at 2/1. But below those two is the wild card in the entire process: Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

While Kiffin denies having any interest in leaving Oxford, he believes that Sanders should not only be a possibility for Auburn, but that he would thrive.

“I think he’d [Sanders] do great,” Kiffin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference call. “I think that’s a great name, and I think they should hire him. Great recruiter, great name. … Now you have the portal. You can change a roster faster than you ever could before. And you can lose a roster faster than ever before. The ability to hire Deion and have that name right away, you can get portal players to come play for him.”

Auburn is on the look for its next head coach after firing Harsin after going 9-12 in 21 games. A spark is desperately needed to lift the Tigers back to relevancy and Sanders certainly would provide just that. Sanders has led Jackson State to a 23-5 record since taking over the program in 2020. The Tigers are 8-0 this season, one year removed from going 11-2 and winning the SWAC Championship.

Deion Sanders Would Entertain Power 5 Jobs

CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” recently interviewed Sanders to discuss the future of his coaching career. Sanders said that while he has no interest in jumping ship to the NFL, if a power five program comes calling, he will listen.

“I’m gonna have to entertain it,” Sanders said. “Yes, I’m gonna have to entertain it. Straight up. I’d be a fool not to.”

Jackson State’s campus was the site of ESPN‘s “College GameDay” this past Saturday. Sanders appeared on the panel to boast about his program, before being asked again about his interest in leaving Jackson State. He provided a similar answer, though he revealed he has no current plans to move anywhere.

“I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am,” Sanders said. “But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere.”