WATCH: Lane Kiffin’s Dog, Juice, Takes a Bite of Tim Tebow’s Mic During SEC Nation

Anything can happen on live television. The crew at SEC Nation found that out the hard way, especially Tim Tebow. The Heisman Trophy winner lost his microphone to Juice, Lane Kiffin’s beloved dog on Saturday morning.

SEC Nation ventured to Oxford this weekend for a major college football showdown between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss. Juice made a special guest appearance on the show. And while the pup will always be considered a good boy, he did get into a little mischief.

Juice took a liking to Tebow … and the former Florida quarterback’s microphone. He didn’t attempt to say anything to viewers, but instead mistook the mic for a delicious treat.

Poor Juice. He tried to make friends with some of the analysts in Oxford and got himself into some trouble. But it didn’t look like SEC Nation took it too hard on Kiffin’s dog.

I mean, how could you be mad at that face?!

Jay Cutler Makes Kentucky-Ole Miss pick

Saturday’s SEC clash between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss is one of the premier matchups in college football this weekend. SEC Nation made the trip to Oxford for a reason, right? Although, we wouldn’t blame them if they just wanted to see Juice.

Each week, Outsider’s Jay Cutler makes weekly NFL picks, providing his insight for fans. This weekend, however, he decided to add a few college football games to the mix. That includes the big-time clash between the Wildcats and Rebels.

With Ole Miss heading into the game as a 6.5-point favorite, Jay is taking the Wildcats in this game. He believes Kentucky is playing well right now and expects it continue Saturday.

Both Kentucky and Ole Miss enter this game with perfect 4-0 records. Someone will drop their first game of the 2022 campaign this weekend.