Lanny Poffo, WWE’s ‘The Genius’ and Brother of ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Dead at 68

On Thursday afternoon, the WWE announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as ‘The Genius’ died at the age of 68. Poffo is the brother of famed wrestler Macho Man Randy Savage, Randall Mario Poffo.

From a wrestling family, Lanny Poffo made his way through local circuits and then to the highest levels of sports entertainment. Poffo went by a couple of names. “Leaping” Lanny Poffo and The Genius.

You may remember him dressed in doctoral robes and reading poetry to spite his opponents. He made for a great heel. Poffo was athletic in the ring and is considered one of the early high flyers of the business.

WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age.



The WWE released a statement about Poffo’s passing.

Poffo’s father, Angelo Poffo was a wrestler in his own right. Not only did he compete all over the southeast United States. Angelo set the record for most sit-ups in one sitting. 6,033 sit-ups in just over four hours. Lanny remembered the world record and said that his father got to 6,000 and then pushed out 33 more, a sit-up for each year of Jesus’ life.

The family lived and breathed wrestling. It is no wonder why both Lanny and his brother found so much success in the business.

Lanny Poffo – The Genius

Like it is for many families, wrestling went deep for the Poffo family. Lanny Poffo and his brother Randall started their careers under Atlantic Grand Prix Wrestling after they became old enough to compete. Their father bought into the promotion, one of his ventures in the sport.

Lanny was a nice guy at first. He didn’t have the rough and gruff voice of his brother’s alter ego, the Macho Man. Instead, he was a kind guy as “Leaping” Lanny. He read poems and threw frisbees to the crowd, a pretty good bit in the 1980s, to be honest.

But when he made his switch to The Genius, it was too perfect. He fit the heel role so well. He went on to manage Mr. Perfect. While he wore his robes, he would chastise the crowd and his opponents for being dumber than him, and unsophisticated.

Rest in peace to a WWE legend, Lanny Poffo.