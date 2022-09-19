Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegation That Fan Slapped Kyler Murray in the Face: VIDEO

One of the best games from the second week of the NFL season has been marred by the behavior of one fan. An unruly individual attending Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals–Las Vegas Raiders contest appeared to hit Kyler Murray in the face after the incredible overtime bout.

As you can imagine, the quarterback didn’t take too kindly to the act. Las Vegas police launched an investigation into the allegations of a man slapping Murray in the face, per Bleacher Report.

Video captured the postgame moment in question. Murray celebrated the unbelievable comeback win with a few Cardinals fans who made the trip to Vegas. A man in a gray shirt appears to smack the QB in the face, and Murray promptly goes after the fan.

Not many details currently exist regarding the situation. All we know at this time is that it’s an ugly look for that fan and police are investigating.

While they’re at it, maybe they can investigate what happened to the Raiders defense in the second half.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals Defeat Raiders in Thrilling Fashion

Arizona appeared to be on its way to an 0-2 start in the 2022 season, trailing Las Vegas 20-0 at halftime. But the Cardinals used a huge second half — outscoring the Raider 23-3 — to force overtime.

Trailing 23-15, Kyler Murray scored on an impressive three-yard run as time expired to put the Cardinals within a two-point conversion of forcing overtime. He then connected on a pass to A.J. Green to push the game to an extra period.

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN!



Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

In overtime, Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow fumbled a pass and Byron Murphy Jr. recovered. He raced 59 yards to the end zone, leading Arizona to a 29-23 win and a 1-1 record.

It was easily one of the most entertaining games of the second week of the season.