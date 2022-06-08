Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr: ‘I Think It Would Be Great’ to Have Colin Kaepernick in Locker Room

A couple of weeks ago, Las Vegas Raiders fans were worried about what Derek Carr thought about the team working out Colin Kaepernick. It turns out Carr is a big fan of the potential signing.

On Tuesday, the quarterback spoke with the media following a day of mandatory minicamp. He and Kaepernick have a connection that goes all the way back to college ball when they both competed in the Western Athletic Conference. Kaepernick played at Nevada and was taken in the 2011 NFL Draft by San Francisco, while Carr played at Fresno State and was selected in 2014 by the Raiders. Coincidentally, both were chosen with the No. 36 overall pick.

“I don’t want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense, but I know him and I think it would be great,” Carr said. “We have got along in the past, and I think we would again. And I think, for the most part, he’d get along great with our guys.”

Carr said he was not able to meet with Kaepernick when he worked out for Las Vegas on May 25 because he was golfing with his older sons. From the time Carr has spent getting to know Kaepernick, they have had a positive connection.

“I remember our days back then, and just watching him and what he did in college and getting to know him and talking to him on the phone,” Carr said. “I’ve told you guys, I’ve loved my time with him. I think he’s a great guy. He’s been great to be around. I’ve enjoyed talking with him, competing against him.”

The Workout and the Aftermath

Colin Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning “stood out” in the workout with hopes the quarterback could resurrect his NFL career. Prior to that, he had most recently showcased his talents at halftime of the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday, April 2. His former 49ers coach – John Harbaugh – is currently at the helm of the Wolverines.

In April, Carr agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million extension with Las Vegas that runs through the 2025 season and boasts a no-trade clause. Despite the commitment the franchise made with its quarterback, head coach Josh McDaniels still had to dispel rumors about Carr’s job security after the Kaepernick workout.

“Nah, I mean, I think Derek’s pretty comfortable with where he’s at,” McDaniels said at the time. “I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him.”

The Raiders seemingly wanted to see Colin Kaepernick in action because the team is looking for a formidable backup behind Carr. This offseason, Las Vegas added quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham to the roster. Neither is a great option if Carr goes down.