Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis Makes $1 Million Donation to Uvalde School District for Enhanced Security

Mark Davis – owner of the Las Vegas Raiders – made a significant financial contribution to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, presenting a check worth $1 million in a Zoom meeting on Monday.

The intention behind the donation is to provide fortification to the schools in the district, including but not limited to impenetrable doors, an extensive camera system, and unscalable fencing around the perimeter.

It’s been less than one month since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside of the district’s Robb Elementary School.

The billionaire’s hefty donation comes at the request of former Raiders defensive back Vann McElroy, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas. Of the donation, McElroy – also present for Monday’s Zoom call – made a narration of a phone call between himself and Davis: “I told Mark that I talked to Dr. Harrell and he told me we needed about $1 million to be able to implement some measures to make our schools here safer.”

Davis took a moment of solace on Monday to point out the sensation in aiding the grieving community, stating, “we are proud to be part of something to make the children in these schools safer.”

Davis Doesn’t Walk Alone

Mark Davis is the latest sports figure to pay tribute to the tragedy in Uvalde with a financial contribution. Two weeks ago, Our Motorsports and Jeb Burton introduced a new paint scheme in honor of the lives lost at Robb Elementary School.

Burton’s vehicle in the Xfinity Series sported a depiction of the state of Texas along with the words “Robb Elementary” on the side. The rear bumper of the No. 27 also included a text code to donate to a relief fund, as well as the rallying cry of the town: Uvalde Strong.

NEWS: @JebBurtonRacing to carry colors of Robb Elementary School this weekend at @portlandraceway as Our Motorsports & @LarrysHLemonade look to raise funds for those impacted by last week’s tragedy.



Text UVALDE to 501501 to make a $10 donation.



Release: https://t.co/ZKud1KAKKC pic.twitter.com/YYsfEPvibA — Our Motorsports (@OurMotorsports) June 3, 2022

Mark Davis’s impact on the small Texas community extends further than a check; the two forever share a bond of healing within a community in desperate need. His charitable contribution likely isn’t the last from a notable name for the school district, but it ranks high among the efforts of Uvalde natives Vann McElroy and Matthew McConaughey.