las-vegas-raiders-stun-patriots-with-walk-off-defensive-touchdown

The Las Vegas Raiders just delivered the best walk-off win of the 2022 NFL season against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. In what was a bizarre decision to lateral the football during a tie game with no time on the clock, the Pats threw the ball straight to Chandler Jones for the play of the year.

We saw something similar happen with the Dallas-Jacksonville game. It is just one of those Sundays where chaos reigns supreme. The Las Vegas Raiders walk-off win is going to be something fans talk about for a long time to come. You couldn’t write this story any better.

If Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t lateral the ball, to begin with, the game would go to overtime. It just looked like a lack of awareness from the Pats. Raiders capitalize and Jones runs it to the house.

DID THE @RAIDERS JUST PULL OFF THE CRAZIEST WALK-OFF WIN OF ALL TIME?pic.twitter.com/ZrhWCF6SIy — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 19, 2022

This ending was something to behold. When that first lateral happens, you start to wonder what is going on, then the second one floats to the middle of the field and you realize what you are about to see.

As one fan summed it up on Twitter, “What in tarnation?”

Las Vegas Raiders Shock the NFL World

With so many teams on the cusp of making the playoffs, this win for the Las Vegas Raiders is massive. It also takes a little air out of the Patriots’ hopes of making the postseason. For now, they are out of the Wildcard race.

Watching big plays like this is why the NFL is so fun. “And against the Patriots?” a fan asked. “Chefs kiss.” It is nice seeing the team from Foxborough take a loss like this. After so many years of being dominant, it is no surprise that NFL fans are reveling in this loss.

Once again, I am asking, why did they lateral? The rest of the NFL world would like to know as well.

“Patriots out stupiding the Jets is not something I thought I would ever see but here we are,” a viewer noted on Twitter.

That ending was so wild, that some fans are wondering if it was planned by the Patriots. Of course, that is a massive allegation and it is far more likely that this was a dumb play that escalated into a really dumb play. But, fans are going to be upset after an ending like that.

“Nah investigate the Patriots players on better on the game. Cause that was beyond stupid,” another fan said.

The Las Vegas Raiders know how to win in style. They have won four of their last five now and will be looking to win some more when they travel to Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve.