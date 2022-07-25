Las Vegas Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Tries to Clarify Comment Comparing ‘Hall of Famers’ Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr

Davante Adams wanted to clarify some comments he made earlier this week. The new Las Vegas Raiders wideout seemed to compare current quarterback Derek Carr to the quarterback on his former team. You may have heard of him: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

"Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment."



Davante Adams on the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr as his QB.@JosinaAnderson | @BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/8sKcY07M5L — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 22, 2022

Many believed Adams to be putting Rodgers – who is clearly an all-time great – in the same boat as the 31-year-old Carr – who has not yet won a playoff game in his eight-year NFL career. And, honestly, that sure is what it sounded like.

But Adams spoke again on Sunday and went into detail trying to explain himself further.

“I didn’t deliver that message the way that I had in my head,” Adams said, via ESPN. “So later, when I saw the original quote written out, it kind of made my stomach drop a little bit. Because I was like, ‘Oh, god, here we go. People are going to blow this up and take everything I say.’”

He continued: “What I meant to say was, ‘Even if you go from a Hall of Famer to another Hall of Famer, it’s going to be an adjustment.’ I wasn’t saying, ‘Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek’ … Any time you change quarterbacks, is what I was getting at. So, I’m not retracting my statement at all.”

Oh ok, that clears it up! (<— sarcastic)

Davante Adams is a Big Fan of Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr

Ultimately, Davante Adams does not seem too concerned about his comments. Who knows if he will enjoy as much success with Carr as he did with Rodgers, but he is definitely excited about the new opportunity with an old friend.

Adams and Carr played together at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013. In those two seasons, Adams caught 233 passes for 3,301 yards and 38 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Carr threw for 9,187 yards with 87 touchdowns compared to only 15 interceptions. Sure, it was in the Mountain West Conference, but the two clearly had a special connection.

The wideout believes in the quarterback very much, and that is clear. While clarifying his comments, Adams made sure not to take any praise away from Carr.

“But what I’m not going to do is say Derek is not going to be a Hall of Famer, because at the end of the day I believe,” Adams added. “But I do think that Derek’s career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVP’s right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That’s obviously what we’re chasing.”

All that being said, Carr is probably the fourth-best quarterback in his own division. The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers have Justin Herbert and the Broncos just sold the farm for Russell Wilson. Best of luck to the Raiders this year, but it will certainly be an uphill climb – even with the addition of a superstar wide receiver.