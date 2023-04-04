Late Oregon Ducks TE Spencer Webb’s Girlfriend Gives Birth, Names Son Spider

The girlfriend of the late Spencer Webb announced the birth of the couple’s only child. And she gave him an unusual name.

Kelly Kay, who was in a relationship with Spencer Webb when he died in an accident last summer, named her baby boy Spider. As in Spider Webb. Her boyfriend played football for Oregon. His fellow Duck teammates called him Spider. So Kelly basically named her son a Jr.

She introduced him via Instagram with a photo of mother and son, who she bundled in a green and yellow Ducks blanket. The caption “Spider Webb 3/30/23.” Then she sprinkled in a spider and a web emoji. There were other photos in the birth announcement gallery. One was of Spencer Webb’s jersey at Oregon. She also showed off the traditional photo of baby Spider’s first foot prints. And there was another one of Kelly holding her precious newborn son.

Sadly, Spencer Webb died last July on a day that was supposed to be all about fun and adventure. Only the day before, he’d been with some of his fellow Ducks doing a team-building exercise. Then Webb went solo the next day to Triangle Lake. It’s an area about 35 miles from the Oregon campus. The area is popular. It features a natural rock slide made of rock formations. Plus, there are multiple waterfalls and swimming areas. It’s a great place to chill out on a sizzling day.

Police said they discovered Spencer Webb about a 100 yards down a steep path. He’d apparently been climbing a nearby vertical cliff and fell. First responders couldn’t revive him. The sheriff’s department ruled his death an accident since there were no signs of foul play. He was only 22 and about to start his fifth season with the Ducks, a powerhouse NCAA football program.

Spencer Webb was weeks away from the opening of Oregon’s preseason training camp when he fell to his death. He’s seen here catching a touchdown pass against Washington. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed Spencer Webb’s death and shared it on Twitter. He wrote: “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Then Webb’s girlfriend learned she was pregnant about a month after Spencer’s death. Her Instagram followers noted that Spider has angel numbers in his birthday. Those are a series of repeating numbers. In Spider’s case, it’s 3-3-3. Plus, baby boy was born eight days before his dad’s birthday.

One fan wrote: “I can’t imagine the emotional rollercoaster this was for you, let alone his arrival. It must be like hugging your man once more. Now you’ll have a piece of him with you for the rest of your life. You look like a natural already, mama!”