Latest On MLB Umpire Hospitalized After Taking 89 MPH Throw To Head In Game

There’s some good news to share regarding the status of MLB umpire Larry Vanover, who was struck in the head with a baseball during Wednesday’s Guardians-Yankees game.

The hospital released Vanover after a two-day stay. The longtime major league umpire took an 89-mph baseball to the head off the arm of Cleveland star Andres Gimenez. He immediately fell to the ground but stood up shortly after.

Vanover stood between second base and the pitching mound when the baseball hit him. He was transported to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was monitored for a concussion and other possible injuries.

Though he was released from the hospital, Vanover must be cleared by the MLB’s doctors before he can return to the diamond.

“That was scary,” said plate umpire Chris Guccione, per ESPN. “Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”

Scary situation here as a relay throw home drills field umpire Larry Vanover in the head.



Vanover first began umpiring at the MLB level in 1991. He’s umped two All-Star Games, three Division Series, three Championship Series and one World Series. He’s also been part of two World Baseball Classic crews, including 2023.

The veteran umpire has been part of more than 3,000 MLB games throughout the course of his career. There’s no word on a potential return date for the 67-year-old. Hopefully he’s bac on the field in a matter of time.

Police Post Reward Following Attack on MLB Mascot

At a recent Colorado Rockies game, a fan randomly attacked team mascot Dinger. It occurred while Dinger was dancing atop the dugout when the individual tackled the mascot.

It was one of the more bizarre things we’ve seen recently. And now, the police in Denver have posted a reward for information regarding the individual.

“Do you have any information that can help locate or identify this suspect? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867). You can report anonymously and earn a reward up to $2,000,” the Denver Police tweeted.

Thankfully, Dinger was back to his usual antics shortly after the strange incident. So, hopefully, the individual inside the mascot costume didn’t suffer any injury during the attack.

But seriously, who just randomly tackles a mascot?

What might be even crazier is that this individual made it out of Coors Field without being stopped. Was that fan seriously that elusive? Or did he just blend in with the crowd extremely well?

Hopefully we get some answers and Dinger gets justice after the wild incident.