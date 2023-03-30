Lavar Ball isn’t shy to give his two cents, and he’s weighing in on the future of LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, as he gains notoriety as a prospect.

Of course, Ball sent three sons to the NBA, so his words have some merits. Still, many would be surprised to hear his plan for Bronny James is to send the youngster to Australia.

Lavar Ball has watched his sons try both college basketball and playing overseas. Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball played at UCLA, while LaMelo Ball took his talents to Australia before entering the NBA Draft. However, it was before the advent of NIL, and college athletes making some serious dough.

Still, Lavar Ball made some salient points, explaining why he believes Bronny James needs to go overseas.

“You playing against grown men and you getting paid,” said Ball, per TMZ Sports. “If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t wanna play no chemistry. I don’t wanna practice no Spanish. No!”

“I wanna wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice. That’s all I wanna do. I don’t wanna be like, ‘Hey, I’ll meet you in the student union for study hall.'”

Additionally, Ball believes James can add to what figures to be a massive following throughout his career. College basketball would be fruitful for Lebron’s son, but perhaps a stint in Australia would be life-changing.

“You can go set your own stage across the water,” Ball added. “He already got the name. So people wanna see [him]. He gon’ fill the gym up.”

More on Bronny James, NBA Potential

The hype is beginning to feel real around Bronny James.

Originally, On3 took some heat for being the first Recruiting Media Service to rank Bronny James as a five-star recruit, and ESPN’s Jonathon Givony also caught flack for mocking LeBron James’ eldest son as an NBA lottery selection in his first 2024 NBA Mock Draft. Now, after James has continued to ascend and impress, many are wondering just how high he can climb.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN has followed LeBron James’ career from the beginning, and now he’s watching Bronny James’ stock inflate. Joining the crew on Keyshawn, JWill and Max on Wednesday morning following the youngster’s performance in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Windhorst evaluated Bronny James’ potential, believing we could see him climb even higher moving forward.

“When Jonathan Givony, who’s been scouting players for 20 years, put him in the lottery in his first mock draft for 2024, my jaw dropped, but definitely he has improved dramatically in the last year,” explained Windhorst. “The other thing that Givony says, is that the 2024 class happens to be not be very deep.

“So when you think of the 2024 NBA Draft, also think about the level of prospects in that draft. Now, it’s a year away. It’s you know, 15 months away. This class could have a completely different view point after a year, after we see everybody develop. Bronny could be 6-foot-5. But right now, 2024 looks like not the greatest class, which favors Bronny.”

Evidently, it seems as if Bronny James is on the rise and on NBA radars, regardless of how he gets there.