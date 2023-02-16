Lawmakers Introduce Legislation Making Storming the Field Illegal, Carrying Heavy Fine, Jail Time

Field storming is one of the great traditions in college football. For fans, winning a big game means running onto the field to celebrate with the team.

But two lawmakers in Florida are trying to put an end to it.

Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee) introduced SB 764, also known as the “Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events” bill. If passed, it would make entering a “covered area” — or running onto the field — a misdemeanor that carries a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine, according to WCTV. The bill defines a “covered area” as “any area designated for use by players, coaches, officials, performers, or personnel administering a covered event that is on, or adjacent to, the area of performance or play.”

Rep. Taylor Yarkosky (R-Monteverde) also introduced HB 319, a similar bill to Simon’s, in the Florida House of Representatives.

The bills are in the early stages of the process, meaning it’s still unclear just how much support they have. That said, fans at Florida, Miami and Florida State would still have a least a little time if a field-storm is warranted. Neither bill would go into effect until Oct. 1, 2023.

It’s also hard to tell just what kind of impact the bills would have. After all, conferences across college football have tried to combat field-storming by implementing fines against schools. The SEC fined multiple schools in 2022 for running onto the field — and that includes Vanderbilt, which received a $250,000 punishment after it defeated Florida.

Florida fans were also on the wrong end of a field-storming when the Gators fell to Florida State in November. Fans poured out of the stands at Doak Campbell Stadium after the Seminoles fought off Florida 45-38 in the matchup.

If either bill becomes laws, those celebrations would come to an end.