In Lexington, Kentucky, things that happen on the basketball court are far more important than things that happen in district court. In March, when a potential Final Four trip is on the line for UK, things ratchet up another level.

According to Brian Stahl of WLEX 18, a lawyer asked a court to move his client’s court date because of Kentucky potentially reaching the Final Four. It sounds pretty ridiculous, doesn’t it?

The lawyer appeared to be throwing up a half-court heave at the buzzer. But his shot hit nothing but net. The judge granted the motion, meaning there will be no interference with a potential Wildcats berth in the Final Four.

That’s the definition of shooting your shot. Now the pressure is on John Calipari and the Wildcats to put a run together in March and reach the Final Four.

A month ago, Kentucky was considered a bubble team for this year’s NCAA Tournament. Now, the Wildcats sit with a 20-9 record and have played some of their best basketball of the season.

Making a run to the Final Four seems a tad optimistic, but this attorney, and his client, didn’t want to take any chances. After all, it is March Madness.

Dick Vitale Sounds Off on Kentucky’s Tournament Hopes

We don’t know how far Kentucky will get once the NCAA Tournament tips off in mid-March, but many believe the Wildcats are now a lock for the Big Dance. That includes ESPN commentator and basketball icon Dick Vitale.

After Kentucky’s sweep of Tennessee this season, Vitale voiced complete confidence that UK would be in the Field of 68.

“Yes (Kentucky) with a sweep of (Tennessee) is now going to be part of (March Madness),” Vitale wrote. “As they have had a solid week of beating (Mississippi State) & Tennessee. Yes (Calipari) must feel pretty good today.”

FOX Sports bracket analyst Mike DeCourcy currently has Kentucky listed as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Can the ‘Cats climb even higher as the season winds down?