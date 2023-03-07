LeBron James Takes a Shot at NBA Players, Claiming 18-Year-Old Son Bronny Is ‘Definitely Better’

LeBron James took a shot at NBA players and claimed his 18-year-old son Bronny James was better than some professionals already.

Bronny is a senior at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and most recently ranked No. 9 overall in the Class of 2023 and is a five-star prospect, per On3. While Bronny steadily improved throughout his high school career, it was quite the claim from LeBron.

Still, LeBron took notice of other games around the league Monday and said his son was better.

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today. S–t lightweight hilarious,” James wrote, adding a few crying-laughing emojis.

Bronny has yet to decide on his college future and reportedly narrowed down his choices to Ohio State, Oregon and USC, but said his recruitment was still open.

LeBron made it known he wanted to play in the NBA with his son but how it would happen remains to be seen. Bronny is eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024.

Whoever selects Bronny might acquire LeBron via a trade or free agency, depending upon the contract situation with the Los Angeles Lakers at the time.

But for now, Bronny is expected to play at least one year of college basketball before he turns pro. At this rate, he could be a one-and-done prospect regardless of the school.

The star forward won’t need surgery on his injured right foot, according to Chris Haynes. James will be out for an extended period, expected to last multiple weeks. ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski added that doctors will reevaluate him in two weeks time. He is expected to be out beyond that check-in, though.

James originally hurt his foot against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but didn’t immediately leave the contest. He finished the game, scoring 26 points, before interfacing with the severity of the injury afterward.

For the Lakers, any period without James is borderline disastrous. For their hopes to climb back into the postseason to live on, the Lakers star will need to get back sooner, rather than later.

James, 38, played through the injury, scoring 26 points en route to the Lakers’ third straight win. He fell to the floor in pain in the third quarter after driving toward the basket on Mavericks forward Dwight Powell. James was walking with a noticeable limp after the game while leaving American Airlines Center.