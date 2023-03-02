LeBron James’ Call Out to Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Sunday. The come from behind win was the last game in which LeBron James suited up in — out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

James, 38, played through the injury, scoring 26 points en route to the Lakers’ third straight win. Mahomes, who guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII victory last month, knows about playing through an injury. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the AFC Divisional Round, an injury that typically results in players missing time. Mahomes, however, continued playing and took home his second Super Bowl MVP.

The two superstar athletes shared a brief moment as James was set to inbound the ball during the game. James made sure to let Mahomes know he wasn’t the only one toughing it out.

“You not the only one playing with a f****d up ankle huh?”



James picked up the injury in the third quarter after driving toward the basket on Mavericks forward Dwight Powell. James was walking with a noticeable limp after the game while leaving American Airlines Center.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that James’ injury will be reassessed in two weeks. It goes without saying that an injured James is devastating to the Lakers, who sit 11th in the Western Conference, a half game out of the No. 10 spot, which represents the final play-in spot. In their first game without James, Los Angeles struggled. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Lakers, 121-109.

Lakers Must Find Ways to Win Without LeBron James

James previously called the final stretch of the Lakers’ season “23 of the most important games” of his career during All-Star Weekend.

“I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight,” James said. “It’s just not part of my DNA. We’re sitting up here talking about the [all-time scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“That’s just who I am. That’s what I’m cut from. So, I hope I can figure out a way to just make sure that I’m available on the floor every single night for these 23 games to give us a chance. Give our group a chance to be able to compete every night and give ourselves a chance to win every night so we can give ourselves a chance to get into the postseason.”