LeBron James Clarifies Comments on Brittney Griner Situation: ‘[I] Wasn’t Knocking Our Beautiful Country’

NBA superstar LeBron James is clarifying comments he made about the situation involving the WNBA’s Brittney Griner. He fired off a tweet Tuesday night in an effort to clear the air.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James said. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”

Earlier in the day, James made a comment on The Shop: Uninterrupted that sparked outrage among many. He said Griner, who’s been detained in Russia since February, might be questioning if she even wants to return to the United States.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

Griner pled guilty to charges of possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport. Her detention in Russia has been extended through at least December and she could face up to 10 years in prison.

After all the backlash, James decided he needed to try and clarify those comments.

LeBron James Made Headlines All Day

Tuesday was a long day for James, who made plenty of headlines from dawn until dusk. The Los Angeles Lakers star isn’t unaccustomed to that, but it was taken to a new level this time.

A social media storm hit James on Tuesday after his initial comments on The Shop: Uninterrupted. At first, it didn’t seem to bother the NBA superstar. He took to Instagram in the afternoon, saying he was unfazed by all the negativity thrown his direction.

“Me laughing when I see negativity around trying to derail me from happiness!” James wrote on Instagram.

But since James was being taken out of context, he did his best the clear up the situation. Maybe his latest comments will result in a little more friendly reaction on social media.