LeBron James Denies Paying for Twitter Blue Checkmark

LeBron James might still have the blue checkmark beside his name on Twitter, but the NBA superstar says he hasn’t paid for that verification. It’s either a glitch the social media platform … or owner Elon Musk trolling pretty hard.

On Thursday, the “legacy” blue checkmark went by the wayside. The only way an individual can become verified now is to pay the $8 for Twitter Blue. In March, James was adamant that he wouldn’t pay for the verification status.

So, the four-time NBA champion caught a lot of flak on Thursday when it appeared that his account was still verified. But a representative on behalf of James apparently cleared that up.

One of James’ reps told The Verge that the NBA star is not subscribed to Twitter Blue. Could it be Musk getting a little revenge on James for his comments last month?

“Welp guess my blue (check) will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” James tweeted in March.

Twitter’s elimination of the legacy checkmarks caused quite the debate on the social media app on Thursday. Some seemed incredibly upset about the decision, while others couldn’t care less.

James isn’t alone in his decision to say goodbye to the blue checkmark. Even ESPN plans to let the check go by the wayside for many of its employees.

ESPN Won’t Reimburse Employees for Twitter Checkmark

One way many people ensured the information they received from news outlets on Twitter was accurate was based on that handy blue checkmark. It (seemingly) separated the verified news outlets from potential parody and scam accounts.

But with Twitter implementing a charge for verification, some outlets have opted to let those checks go away. ESPN — which will soon lay off several employees — doesn’t plan to reimburse its employees who plan to pay for the checkmark.

“Several different news agencies have taken a stand against paying for verification in light of Twitter’s new policies under the ownership of Elon Musk,” wrote Michael Dixon of Awful Announcing. “ESPN has followed a similar path, but not entirely.

“In a statement to Awful Announcing, an ESPN spokesman stated that any individual reporters will have to pay out of their own pockets for verification. The ESPN company accounts, though, are a different story. The decisions on those will be made following an ongoing ‘beta test.’”

It seems wild that ESPN can’t pony up the dough for its employees. Then again, maybe it’s just not a big deal for the company.