LeBron James Doubles Down on Comments About Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James isn’t backing down from comments he made about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last week.

James said on his “The Shop” simulcast of “Thursday Night Football” he felt he needed to hold the media accountable after a photo of Jones at a Little Rock protest in 1957 resurfaced. Jones was among a group of white students blocking a door as the state attempted to integrate schools.

“The media is so quick to hold us athletes, especially us Black athletes, always holding us accountable,” James said, via Awful Announcing. “We can’t make mistakes, we can’t do this, they want to bring up anything. And I wanted to hold the media accountable.”

“The fact that they didn’t ask any one of us. I didn’t hear a question to any athlete, especially in the basketball world about the situation. I’m just holding them accountable, letting them know how I see it. I am definitely woke, that’s for sure.”

Following the Lakers’ 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday, James had a question of his own for the media. James wanted to know why he hadn’t been asked about the photo of Jones, 14 at the time, blocking six Black students from entering North Little Rock High School.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said. “But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

Jerry Jones Responds to Criticism From LeBron James

Jones quickly caught wind of James’ comments and addressed them last week on 105.3 The Fan.

“First of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron,” Jones said. “I don’t know of anybody that I respect more. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. Not only [has he been] a great ambassador for sport, he has taken sports, he has taken his venues, and used those platforms.

“Certainly, he has influence, and just because of all of the above. His accomplishments, how he’s utilized his sport and how he’s utilized his platform. How we have done it. He has enhanced basketball, he’s made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have too.”