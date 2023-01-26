LeBron James Has To Be Held Back From Heckler During Lakers-Clippers Game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James had to be restrained from approaching a heckler during his team’s 133-115 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday.

Security held back James, 38, as he made his way down the tunnel at Crypto.com Arena for halftime with the Lakers trailing, 77-54. A fan in the crowd began shouting at James, using expletives in the process.

Bron wanted all of the smoke pic.twitter.com/T0uV5IiIdy — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 25, 2023

“Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the fan said. “You better get this s— together! With that receding-a– hairline! Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!”

It is unclear if the fan was removed from the game or received any punishment for chirping “King James.”

What is certain, however, is that with the loss, Los Angeles dropped to 22-26 on the season, 13th in the Western Conference. James scored 46 points on 16-of-29 from the field with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers rebounded on the back half of the back-to-back, earning a 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday. James continued his quest to topple Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record, putting up 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting. James is now just 157 points from tying Jabbar’s record.

Major League Pickleball Owner Lauds LeBron James’ Massive Investment As Success

While James chases history on the court, he continues to add more to his plate off it. James, alongside fellow NBA’ers Kevin Love and Draymond Green, invested in a new Major League Pickleball (MLP) team this past October.

MLP will have 24 operating teams in 2023 — doubling its number of teams from the previous season. In addition, the league will offer a relegation and promotion system. The amount of events will double from three to six.

MLP founder Steve Kuhn recently told TMZ Sports that James’ decision to invest in the league sparked billions to become interested.

“This year, stories about Major League Pickleball hit 11 billion eyeballs,” Kuhn said. “And the LeBron announcement alone was four billion.”